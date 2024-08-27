Wisconsin Guard Civil Support Team trains in real-world setting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech Sgt. Benjamin Hein and Sgt. William Hibbits — survey team members with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 54th Civil Support Team (CST) — check the readings on radiation detection equipment during an annual exercise Aug. 28 at a Bella Domicile warehouse in Madison, Wis. The 54th CST is a specialized unit of full-time Army and Air National Guard members trained to respond to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. In the training scenario, a Bella Domicile maintenance worker found a makeshift laboratory in the warehouse, prompting a call to 911. Madison Fire Department officials detected some kind of radiation on site, and requested the 54th CST to assist. Survey team members suited up and discovered the source of the radiation, and safely removed the material. The exercise also called for a separate report of the discovery of an unknown hazardous substance that required the 54th CST to send a detachment to that location. The exercise included treating a team member in a “man down” scenario. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson