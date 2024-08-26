Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force military working dog (MWD) handler and Cory, a MWD, both assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, search equipment for explosive materials during a joint training event at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2024. MWD handlers personally train their assigned canines in law enforcement tasks, including how to detect drugs and explosives, ensuring installations and service members remain safe and secure. (U.S. Air Force photo)