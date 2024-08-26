Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force & Navy MWDs Work Together [Image 15 of 15]

    Air Force &amp; Navy MWDs Work Together

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force military working dog (MWD) handler and Cory, a MWD, both assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, search equipment for explosive materials during a joint training event at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 14, 2024. MWD handlers personally train their assigned canines in law enforcement tasks, including how to detect drugs and explosives, ensuring installations and service members remain safe and secure. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, Air Force & Navy MWDs Work Together [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    MWD
    Joint Force
    AFCENT
    K9
    Dog

