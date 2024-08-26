Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HERO Car Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    HERO Car Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Kenneth D Aston 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 31, 2024) U.S. Naval Academy hosts the unveiling of the Annapolis Police Department’s new HERO Campaign Patrol Car to bring awareness to drunk and impaired driving, in a ceremony in T-Court. The HERO car is in honor of Ensign John Elliott of New Jersey who was killed in a collision with a drunken driver in July 2000, two months after graduating from the Academy where he was named the Outstanding HERO of his class for his service as a Human Education Resource Officer. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr.)

