    802nd Security Forces [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    802nd Security Forces

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    Officer Carlos Cruz, 802nd Security Forces Squadron field training officer, stands in guard mount formation listening to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Howell, 802nd SFS flight chief, brief necessary information about duty assignments during guard mount at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 31, 2024. Guard mount is a formation at the start of a shift where important messages are passed along and may include inspections of and individual's uniform, weapons, and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 08:12
    Photo ID: 8621103
    VIRIN: 240731-F-FV908-2005
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 802nd Security Forces [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Security Forces
    Security Forces
    Defender
    Joint Base San Antonio

