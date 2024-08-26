Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Officer Carlos Cruz, 802nd Security Forces Squadron field training officer, stands in guard mount formation listening to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Howell, 802nd SFS flight chief, brief necessary information about duty assignments during guard mount at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 31, 2024. Guard mount is a formation at the start of a shift where important messages are passed along and may include inspections of and individual’s uniform, weapons, and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)