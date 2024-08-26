Officer Carlos Cruz, 802nd Security Forces Squadron field training officer, stands in guard mount formation listening to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Steven Howell, 802nd SFS flight chief, brief necessary information about duty assignments during guard mount at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, July 31, 2024. Guard mount is a formation at the start of a shift where important messages are passed along and may include inspections of and individual’s uniform, weapons, and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 08:12
|Photo ID:
|8621103
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-FV908-2005
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 802nd Security Forces [Image 6 of 6], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.