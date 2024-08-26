Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Coyote [Image 10 of 10]

    Big Coyote

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    A smoke grenade goes off atop the hill ‘Big Coyote’ during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2024. The grenade was used to signal two U.S. Marine Corps helicopters to the desired location for a simulated attack. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S. commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    PACAF
    8th Fighter Wing
    8th SFS
    Exercise
    UFS24
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

