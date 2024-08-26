Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A smoke grenade goes off atop the hill ‘Big Coyote’ during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2024. The grenade was used to signal two U.S. Marine Corps helicopters to the desired location for a simulated attack. UFS24 is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty that highlights the U.S. commitment to the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)