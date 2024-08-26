Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EODMU-5 JGSDF Underwater Detonation [Image 2 of 5]

    EODMU-5 JGSDF Underwater Detonation

    GUAM

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Aug. 22, 2024) - U.S. Navy EOD Technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 and members of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force EOD conduct underwater detonation operations as part of a bilateral engagement focused on operational interchangeability on Guam, Aug. 22. Task Force 75 executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation in support of Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mr. Ivan Skvaril)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8620707
    VIRIN: 240822-N-DB921-8676
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.13 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU-5 JGSDF Underwater Detonation [Image 5 of 5], by Ivan Skvaril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

