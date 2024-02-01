Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Deputy Commander and Australia Ambassador Visit Vietnam General Hospital

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 29, 2024) - Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski, Bui Thi Quynh Van, secretary of the provincial party committee, and official party members pose for a group photo at the Provincial People’s Committee in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 29, 2024. The visit coincided with the Pacific Partnership 2024-2 mission stop in Vietnam. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)