J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project installs homes for our furry flying friends

Park rangers and volunteers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, J. Strom Thurmond Lake and Dam, pause for a photo with Cub Scout Pack 45, from Augusta, Georgia, during a National Public Lands Day event at Thurmond Dam and Lake, Clarks Hill, South Carolina, Sept. 23, 2023. The Cub Scouts assembled bat boxes to be installed at lake campgrounds to attract bat species for insect control and to provide alternative roosting sites for conservation.
09.22.2003
|09.01.2024 21:02
|8620320
|030923-A-YC428-4128
|3888x2592
|3.64 MB
SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|3
|0
