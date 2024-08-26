Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    J. Strom Thurmond Lake Project installs homes for our furry flying friends [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2003

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Park rangers and volunteers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, J. Strom Thurmond Lake and Dam, pause for a photo with Cub Scout Pack 45, from Augusta, Georgia, during a National Public Lands Day event at Thurmond Dam and Lake, Clarks Hill, South Carolina, Sept. 23, 2023. The Cub Scouts assembled bat boxes to be installed at lake campgrounds to attract bat species for insect control and to provide alternative roosting sites for conservation.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2003
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 21:02
    VIRIN: 030923-A-YC428-4128
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    USACE
    National Public Lands Day
    Clarks Hill lake
    USACE Savannah District
    MICHAEL ARIOLA
    J. Strom Thurmond Lake and Dam

