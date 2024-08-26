Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 - Tactical Combat Casualty Care Lane [Image 4 of 4]

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Megan Fischer 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitor, Sgt. Kinseley Rionne, 108th Training Command, takes direction from his teammate during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 31, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 BSC, the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Megan Fischer)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 13:06
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, US
    108th Training Command
    24ARBSC

