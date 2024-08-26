Super Garuda Shield 2024: Admiral Paparo visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, right, points to two approaching Indonesian F-16 Fighting Falcons while General Agus Subiyanto, commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, left, looks on during the joint strike exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024, near Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield 2024 represents the third consecutive time the exercise is conducted as a multinational, combined and joint event, focused on a commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kurtis A. Hatcher)