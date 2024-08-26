Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune recognized for care of organ donor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune recognized for care of organ donor

    JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Woods 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Director/Commander Capt. Anja Dabelić (far left) and Mr. Charles White, HonorBridge representative (far right), join Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune employees with the Transfer Center, Intensive Care Unit, and nursing teams to receive the “Guiding Light Award” on Aug. 22, 2024. The award is given by HonorBridge, the largest organ procurement organization in the states of North Carolina and Virginia, to facilities that provide dedicated, compassionate care to organ donors. NMCCL cared for a Marine earlier this year whose final act was the selfless gift of organ donation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 13:47
    Photo ID: 8619050
    VIRIN: 240822-N-FB730-1009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune recognized for care of organ donor, by PO2 Justin Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune recognized for care of organ donor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    organ donor
    organ donation
    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download