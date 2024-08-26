Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune recognized for care of organ donor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Director/Commander Capt. Anja Dabelić (far left) and Mr. Charles White, HonorBridge representative (far right), join Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune employees with the Transfer Center, Intensive Care Unit, and nursing teams to receive the “Guiding Light Award” on Aug. 22, 2024. The award is given by HonorBridge, the largest organ procurement organization in the states of North Carolina and Virginia, to facilities that provide dedicated, compassionate care to organ donors. NMCCL cared for a Marine earlier this year whose final act was the selfless gift of organ donation.