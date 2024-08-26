Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune recognized for care of organ donor

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune staff members were recognized by HonorBridge, the largest organ procurement organization in the states of North Carolina and Virginia, for their compassionate care of an organ donor.



Mr. Charles White, HonorBridge representative, presented staff members Guiding Light Award certificates in recognition of their service during an awards ceremony at NMCCL on August 22, 2024.



“HonorBridge is proud to award NMCCL with the Guiding Light Award in honor of outstanding service. The entire NMCCL community went above and beyond in support of this Marine and their family,” said White. “The final act of this Marine was to be a hero to the men and women whose lives were saved and improved through the gift of life. This was only possible because of the hard work and dedication of the entire NMCCL team.”



A quarterly award, the Guiding Light Award honors those medical personnel who help families during a time of heartache and “become a guiding light for those who find themselves in the darkness of loss.”



“Earlier this year, NMCCL had the privilege of caring for a Marine who chose to donate life after their passing,” said U.S. Navy Commander Courtney Powell who served as nurse of the day during the Marine’s hospital stay. “Our staff worked diligently to provide comfort for the Marine and their family in the final moments before organ donation.”



NMCCL personnel lined the hallway to pay their respects to the Marine and family during their final “honor walk”, recognizing service to country and continued selflessness through the act of organ donation.



“The teamwork, coordination of care, endless compassion, and the overwhelming number of staff who came to honor the life of a Marine was incredible to witness,” Powell said. “It made me proud to be part of the NMCCL community.”



The departments recognized with the Guiding Light Award included teams from the Intensive Care Unit, Transfer Center, Security, and Decedent Affairs.



NMCCL has cared for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for more than 80 years. NMCCL is home to a Level III Trauma Center that has provided care for civilian beneficiaries in Eastern North Carolina since 2018.

