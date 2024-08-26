ROK Marines Conduct Live Fire with Alpha Co, BLT 1/5

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnathan Ramirez, Amphibious Combat Vehicle crewman, Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, fires an M4 carbine during a live-fire range with Republic of Korea Marines at Segyeh-ri, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 12:13
|Photo ID:
|8618966
|VIRIN:
|240821-M-HY848-1033
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|SEGYEH-RI, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
