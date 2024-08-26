Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Marines Conduct Live Fire with Alpha Co, BLT 1/5 [Image 11 of 11]

    ROK Marines Conduct Live Fire with Alpha Co, BLT 1/5

    SEGYEH-RI, SOUTH KOREA

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Johnathan Ramirez, Amphibious Combat Vehicle crewman, Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, fires an M4 carbine during a live-fire range with Republic of Korea Marines at Segyeh-ri, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 12:13
    Location: SEGYEH-RI, KR
    M4
    Live-Fire
    ROK
    Alliance
    Marines
    Republic of Korea

