U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct Aerospace Medicine and Human Performance Exchange with Vietnam Air Force during PAC ANGEL 24-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vietnam Air Force medical team members watch as members from the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron demonstrate Tactical Combat Casualty Care techniques during Pacific Angel 24-3 in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024. United States Air Force medical teams from multiple major commands including Air Education and Training Command, Pacific Air Forces, and Air Combat Command conducted a four-day subject matter expert exchange with the Vietnamese Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Ariana Wilkinson)