Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    When in Prone [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    When in Prone

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Perla Gomez 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Fellows, representing the Marietta-based Joint Force Headquarters, Georgia National Guard, shoots an M4 carbine in the prone position during the Stress Shoot event of the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition, Aug. 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Perla Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 16:42
    Photo ID: 8617920
    VIRIN: 240829-A-FW806-5942
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.34 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, When in Prone [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Perla Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combat Team First Place Winners
    Combat Team First Place Winners
    Awarding
    Firing
    Combat Team Third Place Winners
    When in Prone

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia Army National Guard
    Weapons
    Marksmanship
    Andrew Sullens Marksmanship Competition
    U.S. Army
    ASMC2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download