When in Prone

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Justin Fellows, representing the Marietta-based Joint Force Headquarters, Georgia National Guard, shoots an M4 carbine in the prone position during the Stress Shoot event of the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition, Aug. 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Perla Gomez)
08.29.2024
|08.29.2024 16:42
|8617920
|240829-A-FW806-5942
|6720x4480
|16.34 MB
FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
