From left to right, Ian Cole (Brother), Steve Palko (Stepdad), Michelle Palko (Mother), Yeoman Third Class Michael Cole, and Stone Palko (Brother) gather for a family photo at the RailCats baseball game during Chicago Navy Week on Aug 9.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 10:28
|Photo ID:
|8617058
|VIRIN:
|240829-N-N0798-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCDOC Sailor Tells His Navy Story FLOATing in the Windy City! [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCDOC Sailor Tells His Navy Story FLOATing in the Windy City!
Illinois
People