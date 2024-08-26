Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024| Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition [Image 4 of 7]

    2024| Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jerimiah Hansen, the assistant team lead for the Special Reaction Team, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, inspects his ammunition during the Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. The OIMC is a multi-day competition where Marines stationed on Okinawa compete amongst each other in shooting drills with rifles and pistols, testing their marksmanship skills and sharpening their overall proficiency. Hansen is a native of Idaho. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson.)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 02:42
    Photo ID: 8616376
    VIRIN: 240827-M-QH573-2074
    Resolution: 3850x5775
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
