2024| Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jerimiah Hansen, the assistant team lead for the Special Reaction Team, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, inspects his ammunition during the Okinawa Intermural Shooting Competition on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024. The OIMC is a multi-day competition where Marines stationed on Okinawa compete amongst each other in shooting drills with rifles and pistols, testing their marksmanship skills and sharpening their overall proficiency. Hansen is a native of Idaho. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson.)