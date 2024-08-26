18th Air Force Commander visits Travis

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, center, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, and Col. Jay Johnson, front right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, salute the incoming arrival of Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, 18th Air Force commander, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 21, 2024. Under Bolton, 18th Air Force is responsible for ensuring readiness and sustainment of approximately 36,000 active duty, Reserve and civilian Airmen. Bolton visited Travis AFB as part of an immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)