U-2 Dragon Lady flies over Beale AFB

A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon Lady flies over Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 27, 2024. The U-2 is a high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft which delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)