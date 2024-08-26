Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U-2 Dragon Lady flies over Beale AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 99th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon Lady flies over Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 27, 2024. The U-2 is a high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft which delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 18:56
    Photo ID: 8615999
    VIRIN: 240827-F-WX919-1060
    Resolution: 4024x2684
    Size: 959.54 KB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, U-2 Dragon Lady flies over Beale AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ISR
    U-2 Dragon Lady
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    9 RW
    99 RS

