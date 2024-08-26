9 SFS Conducts Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Security Forces Squadron conduct routine training in tactical movement as fire teams comprising a larger unit at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 27, 2024. This training required effective communication between team members regarding safe movement and what was seen in the environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)