    9 SFS Conducts Training [Image 7 of 7]

    9 SFS Conducts Training

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Security Forces Squadron conduct routine training in tactical movement as fire teams comprising a larger unit at Beale Air Force Base, California, Aug. 27, 2024. This training required effective communication between team members regarding safe movement and what was seen in the environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Frederick A. Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    VIRIN: 240827-F-WX919-1018
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    tactical movement
    readiness
    fire teams
    9th Security Forces Squadron
    9 SFS

