Alaska Organized Militia mobilizes six to support Ketchikan landslide response

Alaska State Defense Force 2nd Lt. (AK) Matthew Nunnally, the acting Emergency Operations Center safety officer, directs heavy equipment operators while conducting debris clean up and recovery operations August 27, 2024, following a major landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska, two days earlier. Four Alaska Army National Guardsmen and two members of the Alaska State Defense Force mobilized on State Active Duty to assist with response efforts. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)