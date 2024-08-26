Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Organized Militia mobilizes six to support Ketchikan landslide response [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alaska Organized Militia mobilizes six to support Ketchikan landslide response

    KETCHIKAN, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska State Defense Force 2nd Lt. (AK) Matthew Nunnally, the acting Emergency Operations Center safety officer, directs heavy equipment operators while conducting debris clean up and recovery operations August 27, 2024, following a major landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska, two days earlier. Four Alaska Army National Guardsmen and two members of the Alaska State Defense Force mobilized on State Active Duty to assist with response efforts. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 18:55
    Photo ID: 8615987
    VIRIN: 240827-Z-PB632-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: KETCHIKAN, ALASKA, US
    Hometown: KETCHIKAN, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Organized Militia mobilizes six to support Ketchikan landslide response [Image 5 of 5], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Organized Militia mobilizes six to support Ketchikan landslide response
    Alaska Organized Militia mobilizes six to support Ketchikan landslide response
    Alaska Organized Militia mobilizes six to support Ketchikan landslide response
    Alaska Organized Militia mobilizes six to support Ketchikan landslide response
    Alaska Organized Militia mobilizes six to support Ketchikan landslide response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency response
    landslide
    Alaska State Defense Force
    Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
    Alaska Organized Militia
    Alaska State Emergency Operations Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download