A U.S. Soldier serving in Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming National Guard, sits in an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a live fire drill at Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2024. HIMARS are unique in their ability to deliver long-range fire while maintaining the capability of relocating to new positions with ease. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8615541
|VIRIN:
|240815-A-RJ839-2217
|Resolution:
|4844x3217
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powder River: 2-300th FA Conducts HIMARS Live Fires on Fort Riley, by SGT Charles Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.