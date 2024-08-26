Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Powder River: 2-300th FA Conducts HIMARS Live Fires on Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Soldier serving in Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming National Guard, sits in an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a live fire drill at Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2024. HIMARS are unique in their ability to deliver long-range fire while maintaining the capability of relocating to new positions with ease. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 15:55
    Photo ID: 8615541
    VIRIN: 240815-A-RJ839-2217
    Resolution: 4844x3217
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
    TAGS

    Victory
    1st Infantry Division
    Fighting First
    BigRedOne
    Year of Victory

