Powder River: 2-300th FA Conducts HIMARS Live Fires on Fort Riley

A U.S. Soldier serving in Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery, Wyoming National Guard, sits in an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during a live fire drill at Fort Riley, Kansas, Aug. 15, 2024. HIMARS are unique in their ability to deliver long-range fire while maintaining the capability of relocating to new positions with ease. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Charles Leitner)