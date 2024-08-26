Researcher Uses Historical Data to Identify Trends in Pilot Injuries

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Frederick Brozoski, an engineer at the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command’s Aeromedical Research Laboratory, discusses the findings of his research into historical trends in Army pilot injuries and the outcomes of enemy attacks on Army helicopters in Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom during a panel discussion on “Current Challenges in DOD Aerospace Medicine” at the 2024 Medical Health Service Research Symposium in Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 28, 2024.