    The Phases of SERE: Desert [Image 8 of 8]

    The Phases of SERE: Desert

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Airmen with the 66th Training Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape team 25-01, sit in a camp at a training site in Vantage, Wash., August 26, 2024. Throughout the training pipeline, SERE students are taught techniques to be able to utilize their surroundings in order to survive. Upon graduation, SERE specialists utilize their skills to train at-risk personnel how to survive potential scenarios like isolation or capture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 14:04
    Photo ID: 8615165
    VIRIN: 240826-F-DB615-1001
    Resolution: 5213x3468
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Phases of SERE: Desert [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SERE
    AETC
    SST
    SERE Specialist Training

