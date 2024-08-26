The Phases of SERE: Desert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen with the 66th Training Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape team 25-01, sit in a camp at a training site in Vantage, Wash., August 26, 2024. Throughout the training pipeline, SERE students are taught techniques to be able to utilize their surroundings in order to survive. Upon graduation, SERE specialists utilize their skills to train at-risk personnel how to survive potential scenarios like isolation or capture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)