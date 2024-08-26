Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    711th HPW visits DM [Image 1 of 2]

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    Victoria Bylsma, 711th Human Performance Wing epidemiologist data analyst and Operational Support Team program office director of operations, briefs 355th Wing leadership about the OSTs mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2024. The 355th OST hosted leaders from the 711th HPW to gather metrics and assess unit risk including physical, mental, and emotional health needs. The assessment aids 355th OST leadership in deciding which unit would most benefit from the program.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 13:03
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, US
