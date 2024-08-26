711th HPW visits DM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Victoria Bylsma, 711th Human Performance Wing epidemiologist data analyst and Operational Support Team program office director of operations, briefs 355th Wing leadership about the OSTs mission at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2024. The 355th OST hosted leaders from the 711th HPW to gather metrics and assess unit risk including physical, mental, and emotional health needs. The assessment aids 355th OST leadership in deciding which unit would most benefit from the program.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)