    59th Ordnance Brigade Prepares Families for Back to School [Image 7 of 7]

    59th Ordnance Brigade Prepares Families for Back to School

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Sgt. Dora A. Arzabala and Cpt. Jonathan J. Vann, Charlie Company commander, pose for a picture at the back-to-school event held at the Ordnance Resiliency Training Center August 22.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 09:38
    Photo ID: 8614488
    VIRIN: 240822-A-JL021-1007
    Resolution: 6762x4510
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Ordnance Brigade Prepares Families for Back to School [Image 7 of 7], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Back to School
    Ordnance
    Fort Gregg Adams News 2024
    Around Gregg Adams

