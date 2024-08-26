The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, perform in Wichita, Kansas at the Frontiers In Flight Air Show.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2024 08:26
|Photo ID:
|8614312
|VIRIN:
|240822-N-KB563-4197
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, perform in Wichita, Kansas at the Frontiers In Flight Air Show. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released) [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.