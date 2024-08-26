379th ELRS leverages hot-pit capabilities to promote regional stability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A fuels distribution specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron (ELRS) Fuels Management Flight drags a refueling hose at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 20, 2024. The 379th ELRS Fuels Flight supports 20 partnered nations throughout the USCENTCOM AOR. These regional partners operate alongside the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in support of the Ninth Air Force’s (U.S. Air Forces Central) mission to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)