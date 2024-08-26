Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ELRS leverages hot-pit capabilities to promote regional stability [Image 3 of 3]

    379th ELRS leverages hot-pit capabilities to promote regional stability

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A fuels distribution specialist assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron (ELRS) Fuels Management Flight drags a refueling hose at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 20, 2024. The 379th ELRS Fuels Flight supports 20 partnered nations throughout the USCENTCOM AOR. These regional partners operate alongside the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in support of the Ninth Air Force’s (U.S. Air Forces Central) mission to maintain peace and stability across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.28.2024 01:44
    Photo ID: 8613997
    VIRIN: 240820-F-IA158-1123
    Resolution: 7094x4729
    Size: 7.08 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 379th ELRS leverages hot-pit capabilities to promote regional stability [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    refueling
    CENTCOM
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    379th ELRS
    Hot-pit

