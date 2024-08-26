NCTF-RH Conducts Joint Spill Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HALAWA, Hawaii (July 22, 2024) Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) staff and contractors coordinate a spill response with the Federal Fire Department, Navy Region Hawaii during a joint spill drill exercise at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, July 22, 2024. The exercise tested the Navy’s emergency response capabilities and its ability to work with multiple agencies to respond to a spill consisting of a mixture of water and cleaning solution at the facility in preparation for pressure washing operations. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment, and continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by David Hodges)