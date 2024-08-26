Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Conducts Joint Spill Drill [Image 2 of 2]

    NCTF-RH Conducts Joint Spill Drill

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by David Hodge 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HALAWA, Hawaii (July 22, 2024) Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) staff and contractors coordinate a spill response with the Federal Fire Department, Navy Region Hawaii during a joint spill drill exercise at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, July 22, 2024. The exercise tested the Navy’s emergency response capabilities and its ability to work with multiple agencies to respond to a spill consisting of a mixture of water and cleaning solution at the facility in preparation for pressure washing operations. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the facility, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment, and continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as it safely and deliberately decommissions the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by David Hodges)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 23:12
    Photo ID: 8613831
    VIRIN: 240722-N-IM487-2001
    Resolution: 4032x1816
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    water quality
    NCTFRH
    Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill

