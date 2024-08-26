Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Signs of encouragement in Juneau [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Signs of encouragement in Juneau

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Balinda ONeal 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    In the aftermath of the glacial flooding, encouraging signs appeared in yards across the Mendenhall Valley, serving as a symbol of resilience and community strength. As one resident shared, "It's incredibly overwhelming to face the possibility of losing your home, but these signs remind us that if we all come together, lean on each other, and stick with it, we're going to survive." (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 18:08
    Photo ID: 8613616
    VIRIN: 240823-Z-CA180-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Signs of encouragement in Juneau [Image 12 of 12], by Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Organized Militia wraps up debris removal in Juneau
    Alaska Organized Militia wraps up debris removal in Juneau
    Alaska Organized Militia wraps up debris removal in Juneau
    Alaska Organized Militia wraps up debris removal in Juneau
    Alaska Organized Militia wraps up debris removal in Juneau
    Alaska Organized Militia wraps up debris removal in Juneau
    Alaska Organized Militia wraps up debris removal in Juneau
    Alaska Organized Militia wraps up debris removal in Juneau
    Signs of encouragement in Juneau
    Signs of encouragement in Juneau
    Signs of encouragement in Juneau
    Signs of encouragement in Juneau

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download