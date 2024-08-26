Signs of encouragement in Juneau

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In the aftermath of the glacial flooding, encouraging signs appeared in yards across the Mendenhall Valley, serving as a symbol of resilience and community strength. As one resident shared, "It's incredibly overwhelming to face the possibility of losing your home, but these signs remind us that if we all come together, lean on each other, and stick with it, we're going to survive." (Alaska National Guard video by Capt. Balinda O'Neal)