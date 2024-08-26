Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polar Sea Farewell Gathering [Image 14 of 15]

    Polar Sea Farewell Gathering

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A document detailing the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Sea (WAGB 11) conducting the first solo circumnavigation of the North American continent by a U.S. vessel sits on display during a farewell gathering to the Polar Sea at Coast Guard Base Seattle, Washington, August 27, 2024. The Polar Sea will be moved to Mare Island Drydock in Vallejo, California, in preparation for storage in the Suisun Naval Reserve Fleet in Suisun Bay, California. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8613614
    VIRIN: 240827-G-HT254-1142
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 35.11 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    tradition
    history
    polar
    artic
    antartic

