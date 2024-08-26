Polar Sea Farewell Gathering

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A document detailing the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Sea (WAGB 11) conducting the first solo circumnavigation of the North American continent by a U.S. vessel sits on display during a farewell gathering to the Polar Sea at Coast Guard Base Seattle, Washington, August 27, 2024. The Polar Sea will be moved to Mare Island Drydock in Vallejo, California, in preparation for storage in the Suisun Naval Reserve Fleet in Suisun Bay, California. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Briana Carter)