SOCOM operator uses F-FAST in the dark during Arctic Edge 24 inside a permafrost tunnel near Fairbanks, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 13:48
|Photo ID:
|8612922
|VIRIN:
|240827-O-GC683-8397
|Resolution:
|1082x822
|Size:
|90.28 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Identifying Pathogens in the Field with F-FAST [Image 2 of 2], by Parker Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Identifying Pathogens in the Field with F-FAST
No keywords found.