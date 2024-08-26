Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Identifying Pathogens in the Field with F-FAST [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Identifying Pathogens in the Field with F-FAST

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Parker Martin 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    SOCOM operator uses F-FAST in the dark during Arctic Edge 24 inside a permafrost tunnel near Fairbanks, Alaska.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 13:48
    Photo ID: 8612922
    VIRIN: 240827-O-GC683-8397
    Resolution: 1082x822
    Size: 90.28 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Identifying Pathogens in the Field with F-FAST [Image 2 of 2], by Parker Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Identifying Pathogens in the Field with F-FAST
    Identifying Pathogens in the Field with F-FAST

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Identifying Pathogens in the Field with F-FAST

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download