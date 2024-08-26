Air Combat Command’s first EA-37B Compass Call, aircraft 19-5591, is delivered at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, on Aug. 23, 2024. The aircraft sustains joint force military advantage in the electromagnetic battlespace and builds a more lethal force by modernizing electromagnetic attack capabilities to deny peer competitors' tactical networks and information ecosystems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 13:43
|Photo ID:
|8612896
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-AL288-8266
|Resolution:
|4709x3004
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First ACC EA-37B delivered to Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.