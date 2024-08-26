Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First ACC EA-37B delivered to Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 6 of 6]

    First ACC EA-37B delivered to Davis-Monthan AFB

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Air Combat Command’s first EA-37B Compass Call, aircraft 19-5591, is delivered at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, on Aug. 23, 2024. The aircraft sustains joint force military advantage in the electromagnetic battlespace and builds a more lethal force by modernizing electromagnetic attack capabilities to deny peer competitors' tactical networks and information ecosystems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 13:43
    Photo ID: 8612896
    VIRIN: 240823-F-AL288-8266
    Resolution: 4709x3004
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First ACC EA-37B delivered to Davis-Monthan AFB [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Modernization
    COMACC
    55 WG
    355 WG
    EA-37B

