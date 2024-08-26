First ACC EA-37B delivered to Davis-Monthan AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Combat Command’s first EA-37B Compass Call, aircraft 19-5591, is delivered at Davis-Monthan AFB, Arizona, on Aug. 23, 2024. The aircraft sustains joint force military advantage in the electromagnetic battlespace and builds a more lethal force by modernizing electromagnetic attack capabilities to deny peer competitors' tactical networks and information ecosystems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)