Distinguished Visitors tour USS Emory S. Land

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy Able Seaman Electronics Technician Jerome De Jong, attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, speaks with the Honourable Matt Keogh MP, Minister for Veteran’s Affairs and Defence Personnel, right, and the Honourable Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia, second from right, during a tour of the submarine tender at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

