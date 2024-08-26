Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Distinguished Visitors tour USS Emory S. Land [Image 4 of 5]

    Distinguished Visitors tour USS Emory S. Land

    WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy Able Seaman Electronics Technician Jerome De Jong, attached to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, speaks with the Honourable Matt Keogh MP, Minister for Veteran’s Affairs and Defence Personnel, right, and the Honourable Madeleine King, Minister for Resources and Minister for Northern Australia, second from right, during a tour of the submarine tender at HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, during a scheduled port visit, Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 02:58
    Photo ID: 8611561
    VIRIN: 240823-N-OJ012-3242
    Resolution: 3965x2478
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distinguished Visitors tour USS Emory S. Land [Image 5 of 5], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Distinguished Visitors tour USS Emory S. Land
    Distinguished Visitors tour USS Emory S. Land
    Distinguished Visitors tour USS Emory S. Land
    Distinguished Visitors tour USS Emory S. Land
    Distinguished Visitors tour USS Emory S. Land

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Emory S. Land

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download