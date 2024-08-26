Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39 ABW Commander Spanish Immersion [Image 6 of 6]

    39 ABW Commander Spanish Immersion

    TURKEY

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, signs the 74th Anti-Aircraft Regiment “Book of Honor” while learning about the group’s mission at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 26, 2024. The Spanish Anti-Aircraft Regiment has helped defend NATO’s southern flank for nearly 10 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    NATO
    Incirlik
    Team Titan

