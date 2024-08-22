U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Burge of Lawrenceville, Ga., speaks with Marines after receiving a certification of commendation during a formation Aug. 26, 2024, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Burge earned noncommissioned officer of the quarter for Marine Corps Logistics Command (LOGCOM), headquartered in Albany, Ga. “Throughout the quarter, Sgt. Burge continually set the example for his peers by demonstrating outstanding leadership, extraordinary commitment to mission accomplishment and exceptional strength of character,” said Maj. Gen. Keith Reventlow, commanding general, LOGCOM, in the commendation certificate. Burge reported to boot camp in June 2018, soon after graduating from high school. He currently serves as Blount Island Command individual material readiness list manager, as well as career planner. “You’re a Marine on and off the clock, so use every moment to make yourself better,” said Burge, facing the company of Marines in Florida. He said earning the distinction doesn’t change anything, adding, “what’s most important is being able to work with these guys every day.” (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2024 Date Posted: 08.26.2024 17:19 Photo ID: 8610838 VIRIN: 240826-M-BD377-7619 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.69 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Hometown: LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Burge Commended as LOGCOM’s Top NCO [Image 4 of 4], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.