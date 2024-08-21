Bamboo Eagle 24-3 Maintenance

Senior Airman Cameron Young, 2nd Maintenance Group crew chief, pumps hydraulic fluids into a B-52H Stratofortress, while preparing the aircraft for takeoff during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 6, 2024. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle will use combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to pulse power forward in an expeditious manner across the tyranny of distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

