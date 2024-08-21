Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bamboo Eagle 24-3 Maintenance

    Bamboo Eagle 24-3 Maintenance

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Senior Airman Cameron Young, 2nd Maintenance Group crew chief, pumps hydraulic fluids into a B-52H Stratofortress, while preparing the aircraft for takeoff during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 6, 2024. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle will use combat-representative roles and processes to deliberately target all participants as a training audience and stress the force’s capability to pulse power forward in an expeditious manner across the tyranny of distance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 12:32
    Photo ID: 8610126
    VIRIN: 240806-F-IM610-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.87 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-3 Maintenance, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    Barksdale
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download