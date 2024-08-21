Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor [Image 6 of 7]

    Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, placed safety buoys at the entrance of slip 3 at Wilkeson Pointe to warn boaters about getting too close to the breakwater, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 23, 2024. The breakwater - with part of it underwater, is in place as part of a district project to fill the slip with dredged material to restore it to a wetland habitat. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 11:12
    Photo ID: 8609922
    VIRIN: 240823-A-MC713-1012
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.57 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor [Image 7 of 7], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor
    Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor
    Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor
    Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor
    Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor
    Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor
    Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Outer Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download