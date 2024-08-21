Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, placed safety buoys at the entrance of slip 3 at Wilkeson Pointe to warn boaters about getting too close to the breakwater, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 23, 2024. The breakwater - with part of it underwater, is in place as part of a district project to fill the slip with dredged material to restore it to a wetland habitat. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2024 11:12
|Photo ID:
|8609922
|VIRIN:
|240823-A-MC713-1012
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.57 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
