Safety Buoys Placed at Buffalo Outer Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, placed safety buoys at the entrance of slip 3 at Wilkeson Pointe to warn boaters about getting too close to the breakwater, Buffalo, New York, Aug. 23, 2024. The breakwater - with part of it underwater, is in place as part of a district project to fill the slip with dredged material to restore it to a wetland habitat. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

