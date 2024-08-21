LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th AFSB mourn loss of valued team member

Jeffrey Morrison, age 65, served as the chief of installation transportation at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz. The retired Soldier and Army civilian employee with over 46 years of combined service, died Aug. 2, unexpectedly. (Courtesy photos)

