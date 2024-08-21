Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th AFSB mourn loss of valued team member

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Jeffrey Morrison, age 65, served as the chief of installation transportation at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz. The retired Soldier and Army civilian employee with over 46 years of combined service, died Aug. 2, unexpectedly. (Courtesy photos)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.26.2024 03:33
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
