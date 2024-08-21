Dark Ascent: 36 Fighter Squadron conducts training during UFS 24

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron takes off during Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 20, 2024. UFS24 creates a rigorous training environment for Airmen at Osan AB, ensuring that pilots and other service members participating remain ready to “Fight Tonight” regardless of conditions or time. UFS24 is an annual exercise and provides a rigorous training environment to enhance combat readiness and response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

