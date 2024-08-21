The 2024 Armed Forces Men’s Rugby Championship hosted at Infinity Park in Glendale, Colo. from Aug. 23 to Aug 25 features service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. Teams will battle it out for gold. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom)

Date Taken: 08.23.2024
Location: GLENDALE, COLORADO, US