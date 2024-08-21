Legacy of love: How one man continues to volunteer in honor of his late wife

Lisa and Randy Smith dedicated nearly two decades of their lives volunteering together with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They first volunteered with USACE at the Mill Creek Campground at Berlin Lake in Ohio, and later with USACE, Savannah District at J. Strom Thurmond Lake in South Carolina. After Lisa’s passing Randy continues to volunteer in honor his late wife’s memory.

