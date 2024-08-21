Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of love: How one man continues to volunteer in honor of his late wife

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Michael Ariola 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Lisa and Randy Smith dedicated nearly two decades of their lives volunteering together with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They first volunteered with USACE at the Mill Creek Campground at Berlin Lake in Ohio, and later with USACE, Savannah District at J. Strom Thurmond Lake in South Carolina. After Lisa’s passing Randy continues to volunteer in honor his late wife’s memory.

