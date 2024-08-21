Photo By Michael Ariola | Lisa and Randy Smith dedicated nearly two decades of their lives volunteering together...... read more read more Photo By Michael Ariola | Lisa and Randy Smith dedicated nearly two decades of their lives volunteering together with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They first volunteered with USACE at the Mill Creek Campground at Berlin Lake in Ohio, and later with USACE, Savannah District at J. Strom Thurmond Lake in South Carolina. After Lisa’s passing Randy continues to volunteer in honor his late wife’s memory. see less | View Image Page

Legacy of love: How one man continues to volunteer in honor of his late wife



Randy and Lisa Smith dedicated nearly two decades of their lives volunteering together with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, assisting rangers at campgrounds, lakes and day use areas. Their journey began in 2004 when they first volunteered with USACE at the Mill Creek Campground at Berlin Lake in Ohio. Their volunteer work continued with USACE, Savannah District at J. Strom Thurmond Lake in South Carolina.



Married for 43 years, the Smiths found joy and purpose in their seasonal volunteer work. Their commitment to the Corps and their love for the outdoors was a hallmark of their shared life.



While volunteering at J. Strom Thurmond Lake, Randy and Lisa assisted District officials in a variety of tasks.



“Together, they installed fishing line recycling receptacles at boat ramps around the lake to reduce litter and were willing to get their hands dirty and help with activities like the annual gill net fish survey,” said Hannah Sue Hulpke, volunteer Coordinator and park ranger.



In addition, they regularly assisted with area checks around the lake and maintained life jacket loaner stations to promote public safety.



“Randy and Lisa were a morale booster for the Forest, Fish, and Wildlife Section,” said Evan Brashier, USACE, Savannah District, wildlife biologist. “They helped us, and other volunteers feel good about the work we were doing.”



In their free time, the couple enjoyed exploring the scenic beauty of the Thurmond Lake area, taking pleasure in the natural splendor and tranquility it offered, explained Randy.



Lisa tragically passed in March of 2024, but Randy, driven by his late wife’s memory and their shared passion, remains an integral part of the USACE volunteer team. His dedication exemplifies the spirit of selfless service that both he and Lisa cherished.



"Even after the loss of Lisa, Randy still brings joy to our office and the volunteer village community with his humor, perspective, and ‘go get em’ attitude,” said Hulpke. “He is committed to continuing to serve as a volunteer both here and at Berlin Lake for the foreseeable future. Randy is an asset to our program and will always be welcome.”



Despite the void left by Lisa’s passing, Randy’s spirit remains vibrant and inspiring. His advice to prospective volunteers is simple: "Go for it. You are only going to live once. Don’t put it off, the Corps needs your help."