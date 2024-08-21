Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Arizona National Guard Aids in Tourist Evacuation [Image 14 of 14]

    HAVASUPAI INDIAN RESERVATION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Capt. Erin Hannigan 

    Arizona National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard (AZNG) guide tourists into a UH-60 Blackhawk, August 24, 2024 at the Havasupai Indian Reservation.

    The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs provided UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter support to evacuate 104 tourist and tribal members out of the canyon after flood waters impacted the Havasupai community and tourists visiting the Havasupai Falls. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Erin Hannigan)

    This work, The Arizona National Guard Aids in Tourist Evacuation [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Erin Hannigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blackhawk
    Evacuation
    Arizona National Guard
    Havasupai

