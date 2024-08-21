The Arizona National Guard Aids in Tourist Evacuation

U.S. Army Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard (AZNG) guide tourists into a UH-60 Blackhawk, August 24, 2024 at the Havasupai Indian Reservation.



The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs provided UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter support to evacuate 104 tourist and tribal members out of the canyon after flood waters impacted the Havasupai community and tourists visiting the Havasupai Falls. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Erin Hannigan)

