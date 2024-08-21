Sailors Participate in Crash and Salvage Drill

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 21, 2024) Damage Controlman Fireman Eric Solis, a native of Chicago, Ill., left, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Tre Tubbs, a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., right, participate in a crash and salvage drill on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Aug. 21, 2024. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Unit Training Exercises are an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force, to assess their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea, and drive future warfighting development. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

