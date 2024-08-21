Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Carlos Retana recieves PCS Award [Image 3 of 9]

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Carlos Retana recieves PCS Award

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Carlos Retana, the former 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade equal opportunity advisor and master gunner, received his Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Army Col. Lisa Bartel during a ceremony on Aug. 23, 2024, in Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Alexander Watkins)

    NATO
    PCS
    Award
    StrongerTogether
    ShieldofVictory

