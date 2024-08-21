Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 1 of 4]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Nathan Jordan 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    240823-N-FS097-1085 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 23, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Javan Hemsworth, a native of Brained, Minnesota, cleans ordnance disposal containers on the flight deck aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Jordan)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 19:11
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson [Image 4 of 4], by SN Nathan Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

