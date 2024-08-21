Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Intelligence in Battle of Long Island (27 AUG 1776)

    American Intelligence in Battle of Long Island (27 AUG 1776)

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Lori Stewart 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Portion of a map showing the dispositions and movements of British and American forces during the Battle of Long Island.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 17:41
    Photo ID: 8607880
    VIRIN: 240823-A-SE658-3064
    Resolution: 775x543
    Size: 158.9 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Intelligence in Battle of Long Island (27 AUG 1776), by Lori Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    American Intelligence in Battle of Long Island (27 AUG 1776)

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military intelligence
    American Revolutionary War
    GEN George Washington
    This Week in MI History
    Battle of Long Island
    MG Israel Putnam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download