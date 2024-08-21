Director of International Cooperations, Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Melissa Benkert and Brazilian Director of the Navy Technological Center Rio De Janeiro Navy Rear Adm. Alexandre de Vasconcelos Siciliano sign a project arrangement document following a Brazil science, technology and logistics subcommittee meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 22, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 12:38 Photo ID: 8606936 VIRIN: 240822-D-FN350-1044 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4.04 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Brazil sign project arrangement document [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.