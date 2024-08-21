Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Second Fleet's Vice Commander Visits Joint Arctic Command [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Second Fleet's Vice Commander Visits Joint Arctic Command

    NUUK, GREENLAND

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee  

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, discusses Arctic strategy with the Joint Arctic Command's operations team in Nuuk, Greenland, during Operation NANOOK (OP NANOOK), Aug. 23, 2024. OP NANOOK is the Canadian Armed Forces' annual series of Arctic exercises designed to enhance defense capabilities, ensure the security of northern regions, and improve interoperability with Allied forces. Black participated in the operation alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian and Danish Allies to bolster Arctic readiness and fulfill each nation's defense commitments. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 13:00
    Photo ID: 8606929
    VIRIN: 240823-N-CJ186-1001
    Resolution: 4470x2956
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: NUUK, GL
    U.S. Second Fleet's Vice Commander Visits Joint Arctic Command

    USCG
    Arctic
    US NAVY
    RCN
    High North
    OPNANOOK

