U.S. Second Fleet's Vice Commander Visits Joint Arctic Command

Royal Canadian Navy Rear Adm. David Patchell, vice commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, discusses Arctic strategy with the Joint Arctic Command's operations team in Nuuk, Greenland, during Operation NANOOK (OP NANOOK), Aug. 23, 2024. OP NANOOK is the Canadian Armed Forces' annual series of Arctic exercises designed to enhance defense capabilities, ensure the security of northern regions, and improve interoperability with Allied forces. Black participated in the operation alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian and Danish Allies to bolster Arctic readiness and fulfill each nation's defense commitments. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)

